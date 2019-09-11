Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $563,000 Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,317,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,194,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nielsen by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,532,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,421,000 after buying an additional 479,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,128,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 69,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

