Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $203,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,879,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.28. 136,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

