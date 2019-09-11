Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,031 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 30.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Fortinet by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 116,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 75,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,598. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.