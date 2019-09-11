Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 899 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 255.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 48.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. 357,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,155. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $113.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,454,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

