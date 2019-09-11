Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $11,084,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $1,641,000.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:AUB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,635. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

