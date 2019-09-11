Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 39,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

ITT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. 18,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,791. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

