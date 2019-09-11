Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. 17,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,116. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $118.40 and a 12-month high of $250.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.