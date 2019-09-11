Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zillow Group by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 17,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $50.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

