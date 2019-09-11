Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,282 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,843,189.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total value of $766,152.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,986.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,457 shares of company stock worth $11,115,417. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $194.87. 4,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

