Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 234.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1 year low of $1,825.50 and a 1 year high of $2,204.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78.

