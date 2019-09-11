Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,416,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $886,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,921 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after acquiring an additional 430,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after acquiring an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.