Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.71

Shares of Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 1223360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ormonde Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.50.

About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain. The company holds a 30% interest in the Barruecopardo tungsten project located in the Salamanca province in western Spain. It also has 100% interest in the La Zarza project, a sulphide deposit with copper, zinc, and gold resources in the Iberian Pyrite Belt mining district in southwest Spain, as well as carries out gold exploration in the Salamanca and Zamora provinces in Spain.

