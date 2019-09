Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Shares of Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.00. Ormonde Mining shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,223,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ormonde Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.54.

About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain. The company holds a 30% interest in the Barruecopardo tungsten project located in the Salamanca province in western Spain. It also has 100% interest in the La Zarza project, a sulphide deposit with copper, zinc, and gold resources in the Iberian Pyrite Belt mining district in southwest Spain, as well as carries out gold exploration in the Salamanca and Zamora provinces in Spain.

