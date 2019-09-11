Ossiam Acquires Shares of 10,215 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 644,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

