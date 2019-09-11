Ossiam Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ossiam reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,732 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,403,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 91,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,999. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.