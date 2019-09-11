Ossiam Grows Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 101,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.20. 119,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $155.33.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.58.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

