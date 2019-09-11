Ossiam Invests $529,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 108.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,911,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.