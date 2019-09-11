Ossiam Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,022. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

