Ossiam Purchases 436 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,612,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,192,000 after purchasing an additional 178,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,337,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341,718 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.97.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.46. The stock had a trading volume of 487,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

