Ossiam Purchases Shares of 7,715 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,423. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

