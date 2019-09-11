Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,646,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,202 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.52.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.