Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,603 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,896,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,596,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 354,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after acquiring an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

