Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. 11,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,314. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

