Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,074 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 794.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141,855 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.69. 63,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $186.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.46.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

