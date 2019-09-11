Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,431 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 221.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,271,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12,847.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 117,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $139.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $8,015,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 392,854 shares of company stock valued at $42,170,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

