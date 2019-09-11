Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,437,000 after buying an additional 1,418,021 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $45,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 353,180 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 309,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,588,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,776. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $93.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research cut Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,381,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,452 shares of company stock worth $3,704,207 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

