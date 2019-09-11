Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,618 ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 354,400 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth about $11,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 42.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 4,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.89. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Miller sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $197,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey White sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $75,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $2,499,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

