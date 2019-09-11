Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Packaging Corp Of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Packaging Corp Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. 22,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $118.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

