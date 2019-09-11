Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Receives $36.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,808,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PD traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,868. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

