Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 86.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,962. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

