Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,524 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Onespan by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,465. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $622.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onespan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

