Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 182.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CUZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

