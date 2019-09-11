Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

