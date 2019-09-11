Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 76.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,575. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

