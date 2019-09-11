Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in BB&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 95,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

