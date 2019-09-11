Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Set at $27.00 by HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been assigned a $27.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 404.67% from the stock’s previous close.

PRTK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. 996,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

