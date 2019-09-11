Parkgene Reaches One Day Volume of $3,753.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a market cap of $572,926.00 and approximately $3,753.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

