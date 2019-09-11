Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given a $23.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price target on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

PE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,575. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,613,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,908,000 after purchasing an additional 306,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after buying an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after buying an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after buying an additional 571,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 1,511,168 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

