Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) received a $36.00 price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Parsons from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Parsons stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 379,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $989.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.83 million. Parsons’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth about $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,272,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

