Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.60

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 36232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

PEGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

