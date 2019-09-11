Paul M. Meurer Sells 10,000 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:O traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.