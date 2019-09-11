Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 845 ($11.04).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

PSON stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 864.20 ($11.29). 1,821,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 844.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 833.03. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total transaction of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

