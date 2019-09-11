Peel Hunt Cuts Biffa (LON:BIFF) Price Target to GBX 240

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (down from GBX 264 ($3.45)) on shares of Biffa in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on Biffa from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Shares of LON BIFF traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218.50 ($2.86). The company had a trading volume of 150,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,367. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million and a P/E ratio of 30.35. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Richard Pike bought 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £19,926.15 ($26,037.04).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

