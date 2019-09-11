PeepCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $120,081.00 and $185.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 103,956,511,972 coins and its circulating supply is 64,756,511,972 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.