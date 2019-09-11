Penta (PNT) One Day Volume Tops $191,219.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Penta has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, LBank and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $191,219.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00212612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01140808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,354,321 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

