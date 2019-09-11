Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Holdings Lowered by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Performant Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

