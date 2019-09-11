Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.05. Petrodorado Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $931,000.00 and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

