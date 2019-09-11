Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Insider Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,989. Pfenex Inc has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pfenex by 2,127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.