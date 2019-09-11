PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Position Reduced by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 48.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

PGTI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,596. The company has a market capitalization of $947.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $338,696.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,234,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,439,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,305 shares of company stock valued at $903,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.