Phantasma Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $128,045.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00141382 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,068.64 or 1.00197310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003673 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

